The Washington Lions Club has faced many obstacles this year due to COVID-19 and had to cancel many of its normal activities and fundrasing events.
“We want to find a way to be able to support many of our normal charitable contributions we have supported for years,” Washington Lions Club President Ron Williams said.
The club will be hosting two raffles to supplement the loss of income so it can continue its work with charitable donations and support community projects.
There will be a year-round 50/50 raffle. The tickets are selling for $5 each or five tickets for $20.
The winner will be drawn Aug. 8, 2021, at the Lions Mix Drink tent at the Washington Town & County Fair.
“We will be publicizing the totals throughout the year, so ticket owners can see the amount of the raffle totals,” Dan Haire, former Lions Club president, said.
The club’s second event, a hog raffle, is being held through October. Two winners will receive half of a hog, which will already be processed.
Tickets for the hog raffle will sell for $10 each or three for $35. The drawing will take place Oct. 27.
“I hope the community supports our newest efforts to raise funds so we can continue to support the many charitable needs in our community,” Haire said.
Tickets for both raffle events can be purchased online at lions63090.org.