Washington Public Library employees have been working hard to bring patrons an improved space when it reopens.
The library announced earlier this week that it would reopen Monday, May 11, and according to Library Director Nelson Appell, staff can’t wait.
“We are excited, nervous and anxious for Monday,” Appell said. “None of us have a good idea of what we can expect or how many people will come.”
Preparation
Despite what Appell describes as “brand new territory,” the library has done its best to prepare to open its doors to patrons once again.
In preparation, the library finished all of the projects it had undergone during its closure.
“There is now a new book section for adults, book shelving has been revamped along with the children’s area with a bigger Storybook Friends section,” Appell explained.
Employees also have been cleaning and disinfecting the facility, he said, to ensure safety for guests.
Expectations
Patrons of the library can expect that the experience will be different than before.
The library will be now open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and there will be some restrictions.
“There will be a concierge at the door, who will be letting only 10 people in at a time,” Appell said. “Guests will also be asked to wear face masks; there will be some available for those who do not have one.”
All staff will be wearing masks and the library hopes to have a sneeze guard in place at the checkout desk on the mail level. Other areas, like the upstairs checkout desk and all computers, will be restricted from use until further notice, according to Appell.
Patrons will still have access to Wi-Fi from the parking lot. The network name is COFW Guest, no password is needed to connect. There will also be 24-hour access to the library’s online resources, including electronic books, audiobooks, music, movies and databases, through the library’s website, https://www.washmolib.org/.
The library will still offer curbside checkout, according to Appell, but it might be a different experience than the one people had over the last couple of weeks.
“I had planned to discontinue the curbside service,” he said. “But if people aren’t comfortable coming in and they give us a call we can get the books they need.”
Those who choose to do curbside will need to be patient as staffing will be limited for the time being, he said.
All programming has been suspended indefinitely, including virtual programming for the month of May.
The decision to discontinue virtual programming is due to the limited staff that will be available when the library reopens, Appell explained.
“There is a chance in June that we could see virtual programming come back,” he said. “We will just have to wait and see what happens.”
For more information and updates on the Washington Public Library, visit https://www.washmolib.org/ or its Facebook page by searching Washington Public Library.