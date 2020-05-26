The Washington Public Library reopened its doors Monday, May 11, and now is planning to expand its hours.
Library Director Nelson Appell told The Missourian that the library be open longer beginning Monday, June 1.
The new hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Safety measures will remain in place, according to Appell.
“The number of people in the library will be limited and we will ask that they limit their time in the building to 15 to 20 minutes,” he said. “Patrons also will still be required to wear a mask.”
The library will begin to allow computer use when it expands its hours.
“Those who use the computers will be limited to 20 minutes,” Appell said. “That gives people enough time to print or check something online.”
With expanded hours, the library will be able to rehire part-time staff that was furloughed during its closure.
“All part-time staff is going to be rehired and will come back to work June 1,” Appell said.
With part-time employees back, the library is planning on starting virtual programming again for children’s story time.
Appell said he’s looking forward to June.
“I am excited about expanding our hours of service,” he said. “The library is excited to let people back in and give them more access to things they need.”
For more information or updates, visit washmolib.org or its Facebook page by searching Washington Public Library.