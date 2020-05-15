Although the Washington Public Library decreased its hours when it reopened, the number of items being checked out has not been affected.
Library Director Nelson Appell reported that since the library reopened Monday, May 11, it has checked out roughly 300 to 400 library items.
This came as a little bit of a shock to Appell, who thought the decreased hours of Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., would have a slight effect on the number of items being circulated.
“I truly was not sure what to expect when we reopened,” he said. “But our circulation numbers have remained consistent with what they were when the library was operating normally.”
The most popular items being checked out are books followed by magazines and movies.
“Now that we are back open it is important to know that everything has a normal checkout time of two weeks,” said Appell, adding that when those items are returned they are quarantined for 24 hours before being placed back on the shelves.
Appell also noted that the decline in curbside service was surprising to him.
“I thought the use of curbside checkout would be more popular,” he said. “But a lot of people have been coming in the library.”
The library has reached its 10-person capacity several times, he said, and patrons have been very cooperative when that has happened.
“The wait to come in the library has not been long,” he sadded. “People have been very understanding and patient with us this week, which has been helpful.”
Next Week
The library will keep its restricted hours of operation for the rest of May, but patrons have another way to stay involved during these times of social distancing.
“Starting Monday, May 18, preregistration will begin for our summer reading program, Imagine Your Story,” said Appell.
This year’s program is virtual and the software purchased to have the program was sponsored by the Friends of the Library, according to Appell.
Participants can register on the library’s website washmolib.org.
Reading can be logged virtually on a desktop or the reading mobile application. Patrons also can use a paper log sheet, which can be picked up at the library or printed from the PDF online.