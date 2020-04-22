Waste Connections will take over the city of Washington’s solid waste collection beginning June 1.
The council unanimously approved a contract with Waste Connections of Missouri, Inc. at Monday’s meeting which will allow the city to get out of the trash business.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the deal has been in the works for months, but was finally ready for approval.
“This is something we’ve been waiting for for quite some time,” he said.
The deal begins June 1 and expires May 31, 2025. The initial term may be extended with two one-year terms if both sides agree.
The city received four bids for the waste hauling. The bidders were Grace Hauling ($1,116,780 per year), Meridan ($1,182,294 per year), Waste Connections ($1,183,855.92 per year) and Republic ($1,299,820.92 per year).
After checking references and existing services, city staff’s said its preference is Waste Connections. Councilmen met with Waste Connections and discussed their operations at a forum in January.
Small Changes
Lamb said trash pickup would remain mostly the same for residents — just different trucks and crews would pick up the waste. Trash will be picked up on its normal day, except when impacted by holidays.
For Waste Connections, holidays include New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The biggest change will be recycling. Recycling will now be picked up the first and third full week of the month. It will be picked up on the same day as trash pickup.
For recycling, every city customer will get a 64-gallon cart. The cart must be used for recycling.
If the resident doesn’t want the cart, arrangements can be made with the city to have it picked up.
Customers can use their current trash cans, Lamb said.
Reasons for Change
The city began looking to stop collecting its own solid waste and recycling in recent months.
In January, Public Works Director John Nilges pointed to recycling as the main reason for the switch. He said from the city’s point of view, it’s a labor-intensive operation that runs at a deficit.
The city picks up recycling from customers and also operates a recycling center. City employees have to hand sort everything that’s collected.
A recent downturn in the value of recyclables has made the venture costly, Nilges said. The city is having trouble finding buyers for the recycling or getting a much reduced rate.
Right now the recycling program is subsidized by the landfill and trash collections. By contracting out with an outside vendor, Nilges said the city would be able to greatly reduce the recycling deficit.
Nilges said with the proposed deal with Waste Connections, the city would be able to reduce the deficit enough to help pay to close the final cell at the landfill in 2025.
By reducing recycling costs by having another handler, the city would actually have $1.6 million needed to close off the final landfill cell.
The switch to a private hauler likely would lead to changes at the city’s recycling center. With every customer having the option for curbside pickup, and with Waste Connections able to pick up cardboard, the recycling center’s usage may change.
The city has discussed placing single-steam recycling dumpsters at the center and retiring its hand-sorting process. The process is already paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nilges said it’s possible the hand-sorting at the center could be retired. He said crews may be moved away from the center and instead single stream recycling dumpsters could be placed inside dumpsters at the center.
The city currently has 8.5 employees working on the trash collection. Lamb said the plan is to move those employees around to different departments.
The city is looking at the streets, water/wastewater and parks departments for options.