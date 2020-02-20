Washington High School’s Winter Courtwarming is scheduled for this Friday, Feb. 21.
The boys and girls basketball teams both will be in action against Liberty.
The varsity girls team will be play in the Blue Jay Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Junior varsity action will take place in the Little Blue Jay Gymnasium. The boys game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the girls at 7 p.m.
It also will be senior night for girls basketball, boys basketball, cheer and dance.
This year’s Courtwarming theme is “Roaring ’20s.”
The Courtwarming Court will be introduced at halftime of the varsity boys game. The dance will be held following the varsity boys basketball game from 8:45-10:45 p.m.
Coronation will be at 10 p.m. during the dance.
Tickets to the dance are available for WHS students for $5 and will be sold before school Feb. 18-21 in the guidance lobby.
Washington High School also will have spirit week with themes for each day.
The court is represented by different activities each year. This year’s court is:
NJROTC — Drew Holtmeyer and Angelica Meiser.
Environmental Club — Mason Kauffeld and Audrey Bush.
Mu Alpha Theta — Noah Little and Elise Thierbach.
DECA — Colton Cozza and Ashley Molitor.
National Honor Society — Cameron McElhaney and Sophia Olszowka.
Basketball — Connor Vollmer and Clara Evans.
Band — Lucas Brinkmann and Evie Presley.