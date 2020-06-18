A new cell tower in Washington got the final green light from the Washington City Council Monday.
The council voted to approve a special use permit for AT&T to construct the tower at 128 Busch Ave., directly west of the VFW Park baseball field near 10th Street.
The tower is expected to enable better service in downtown areas.
“The way Sal (Maniaci, community and economic development director) described it is downtown your cell is spotty at times at best,” City Engineer John Nilges said. “They’re saying that it’s because the network is somewhat overloaded. What this will do is it will pull some of that usage into this tower, which should free up the towers that would serve the downtown areas. They would anticipate speedier service to the downtown community.”
A map showing the plans for the tower suggested the scale for the area the project would take up would be similar in size to that of the nearby baseball infield.
“I believe it’s 85 feet in height,” Nilges said. “I think it went through P&Z fairly smoothly. We did not have any opposition to that.”
The council’s planning and zoning commission representative, Councilman Mark Hidritch, said the project would take up less space than the older towers.
“It’s going to be about the same size as the one that’s out at the fairgrounds,” Hidritch said.
During the construction of the tower, a 25-foot rock drive will connect from 10th Street to the site.
A proposition three years ago suggested the placement of a tower closer to the intersection of 10th Street and Jefferson Street.
“This is a better location,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “We one time had a group that was wanting to put one on Jefferson, right on the street, which you would have noticed much larger than the existing utility poles.”
The council’s decision on the ordinance was reached unanimously.