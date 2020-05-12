As summer approaches many events and celebrations have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fireworks show in Washington is one of the latest events to be impacted.
Washington American Legion Post 218 announced it will cancel its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Washington Fairgrounds.
Mark Kimball, fireworks chairman for the Legion and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 218, explained that the decision was made to protect the safety of others.
“With the pandemic going on, we thought of ways we could do the celebration in a safe way,” he said. “But the uncertainty of having a large event with so many people, we decided to cancel.”
Kimball noted that Fair St. Louis announced last month it was cancelling its event, along with the nightly fireworks shows, and the Franklin County Fair in Union is not taking place either. All of these cancellations also were considered in making the decision, he said.
“When I made my recommendation to cancel, the Legion and everyone involved all agreed it would be best to just host the event next year,” he said.
The American Legion made the decision in conjunction with fireworks company Fazz Holdings LLC and the city of Washington.
Kimball added the fireworks show will not be postponed for later this year due to the large number of events that have already been rescheduled.
“There are going to be so many events hosted later this year due to the pandemic,” Kimball said. “This is such an important celebration, we did not want it to get lost in the shuffle and lose its meaning.”
2021 Celebration
Although this year’s celebration is canceled, Kimball said the event will be rebranded next year to give the community an even bigger and better Fourth of July celebration.
The fireworks show will still be held at the fairgrounds but under a new name — Star-spangled Fourth, according to Kimball.
“We are going to add in a children’s area, as well as entertainment on the stage,” he said. “There also will be sponsorship opportunities for businesses to take part.”
Kimball added that the goal for next year’s celebration is to make it more inclusive and a destination event.
The fireworks, however, is what Kimball is most excited about.
“Fazz Holdings LLC has been a great company to work with and I think they will put on a spectacular show,” he said.