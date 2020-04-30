The Washington Farmers’ Market will officially open its 2020 season this Saturday, May 2, with reduced hours from 8 to 11 a.m.
The opening is about a month later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A limited number of vendors Saturday will offer plants, flowers, produce, meat, eggs, baked goods, jams and jellies, according to Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the market.
The Sprouts Kids Club will not be in operation until later in the season, she said.
Safety Precautions
Griesheimer said vendors will be spaced under the market to allow for appropriate social distancing between customers.
“Many vendors also are offering cashless payment options through Venmo or Samsung/Google/Apple Pay,” she said. “Customers will have items selected and bagged by the vendors to prevent cross-contamination of items.”
Pre-Order/Drive-Thru
To provide additional options for customers, Griesheimer said some vendors will be accepting pre-orders, which can be picked up via drive-thru in the Main & Elm parking lot, adjacent to the market.
Order and pickup information is available on the Farmers’ Market website at www.washmomarket.com.
Orders must be placed by noon Friday, and customers must make payment arrangements directly to the vendor prior to the market day.
Griesheimer said payments will not be accepted in the drive-thru line.
The Washington Farmers’ Market will be open Saturdays through October with a wide variety of items available at 317 W. Main St. in Downtown Washington.
Applications for new vendors are available at www.washmomarket.com or can be requested from info@washmomarket.com.
Market customers are encouraged to stay up-to-date with Farmers’ Market news by following the market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/washmofarmersmarket.