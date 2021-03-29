The Washington Farmers’ Market will officially open its 2021 season on Saturday, April 3, according to an announcement from the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The farmers market is open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the open-air pavilion at 317 W. Main St. in downtown Washington. Patrons of the farmers market will find a variety of locally grown seasonal bedding plants, produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, honey, meat, eggs and handcrafted items.
More than 30 vendors already have registered for this year’s season. Applications for new vendors are available online at washmomarket.com or can be requested by email at info@washmomarket.com. For additional information about vendor applications, call the chamber office, 636-239-2715. Officials also announced the return of Sprouts Kids Club, available for children between 3 and 10 years old, which will begin in May. Members can check in each week at the Sprouts Table and receive two $1 tokens to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. Additional on-site activities are planned for Sprouts Kids Club members. Pre-registration is available now at washmomarket.com/sprouts.