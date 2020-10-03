City officials have started down the path to connect the Highway 47 bridge to the Katy Trail.
“We recently just started the discussion and are now partnering with Warren County,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director.
“We have known we wanted to make a connection between the bridge on Highway 47 and the Katy Trail because it would increase tourism in the city,” Maniaci said. “It also would help increase recreation activity.”
Completion of the new bridge with its pedestrian walkway is propelling the partnership, Maniaci said. One idea under discussion would create a path from the bridge to the Katy Trail through property owned by the Washington Regional Airport. Maniaci said that would allow cyclists or trail users to connect to the trail without having to travel to Marthasville or Dutzow on Highway 47. Katy Trail users would access downtown Washington from the bridge to Third Street.
“We are still in the early stages of planning this, and are looking at where the best connection would be from the bridge to the Katy Trail,” he said.
Maniaci said the goal is to secure funding sometime next year, but that is complicated by the fact that the project involves Washington, which is part of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, and Warren County, which is part of the Boonslick Regional Planning Commission.
“That means we cannot apply for grants in the Boonslick Regional Planning District to make this happen,” Maniaci said. “The city is attempting to help facilitate it the best we can.”
Washington city officials are scheduled to attend the Boonslick Regional Planning District meeting Nov. 13 to discuss the proposed project.
Maniaci also is working with Emily Underdown, director of tourism for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, on the project.
Underdown was unavailable for comment, but Maniaci said connecting Washington to the Katy Trail would help boost business for local restaurants, stores, bed and breakfasts and hotels.
Downtown Washington Inc. Director Tyler King said while he does not know specific details of the project, he, too, envisions it helping the downtown Washington area. “It will benefit those who serve food first, but it will give Washington more exposure to the public who wouldn’t have necessarily visited otherwise,” King said. “Even if it’s just five or 10 additional people traveling to Washington a month, that will have an impact.”
Val Teel, an avid cyclist who lives in Washington, currently rides the Katy Trail a couple times a week, transporting his bike to the trail via his car, because cycling to the trail on Highway 47 is too dangerous.
“This (connection) means eventually it will be safer for cyclists to ride,” he said. “Currently, it is just not safe.”
Dan Burkhardt, president and founder of the nonprofit Magnificent Missouri, which focuses on conserving and increasing appreciation for the Katy Trail, said the organization thinks the connection would be a good thing to increase the trail’s accessibility. “It would be a great benefit to Washington, Dutzow and all surrounding cities in the area around the trail,” he said.
Magnificent Missouri Executive Director Ralph Premmer said the time for this connection couldn’t be better as trail usage along the Katy Trail increased after the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now is the time to do this and a good time to talk about how to make this happen.”