Monday night will be business as usual at Washington City Hall — at least the new usual.
For the second time this month, the Washington City Council will host a modified virtual meeting. City Administrator Darren Lamb said there is business that needs to be addressed, namely the council needs to award a contract for solid waste hauler.
The council is set to meet Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Just like it did on April 6, the meeting will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting.
At least five council members will need to be in the council chambers. The rest, and members of city staff, will take part in the meeting through a video conference.
The public can view the meeting through a livestream on the city’s website, washmo.gov. Anyone wishing to submit a comment can email City Clerk Mary Trentmann at mtrentmann@washmo.gov.
At the end of the April 6 meeting, Councilman Steve Sullentrup suggested canceling the next meeting if there was no business to attend. Lamb said that would be the plan, unless pressing business came up.
Lamb told The Missourian the contract for solid waste hauling, first discussed at the end of January, is finally ready for council approval.
Waste Connections of Missouri, Inc. was selected by city staff to take over trash collection for the city. The city has been looking to get out of the business and sought bids for an outside company to take over.
The city received four bids for the trash hauling. The bidders were Grace Hauling ($1,116,780 per year), Meridan ($1,182,294 per year), Waste Connections ($1,183,855.92 per year) and Republic ($1,299,820.92 per year).
After checking references and existing services, Public Works Director John Nilges said the city staff’s preference was Waste Connections. Meridian ranked second.
Under the proposed deal, bills for customers will not change. In fact, the rate will be locked in for five years.
Waste Connections handles collection for the cities of Union, St. Clair, Pacific and others in the St. Louis area.
Recycling
Nilges pointed to recycling as the main reason for the switch. He said from the city’s point of view, it’s a labor-intensive operation that runs at a deficit.
The city picks up recycling from customers and also operates a recycling center. City employees have to hand sort everything that’s collected.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the city has suspended its recycling program because of how labor-intensive it is.
A recent downturn in the value of recyclables has made the venture costly, Nilges said. The city is having trouble finding buyers for the recycling or getting a much reduced rate.
Right now the recycling program is subsidized by the landfill and trash collections. By contracting out with an outside vendor, Nilges said the city would be able to greatly reduce the recycling deficit.
Nilges said with the proposed deal with Waste Connections, the city would be able to reduce the deficit enough to help pay to close the final cell at the landfill in 2025.
By reducing recycling costs by having another handler, the city would actually have the $1.6 million needed to close off the final landfill cell.
If the switch is approved, new trash cans would not need to be purchased. New recycling bins will be needed, Nilges said in January
The original plan was to give every city customer a wheeled cart that would be picked up every other week. The carts have to be used for recycling and can include cardboard for the first time for the city.
If approved, the switch would take place in the early summer, Lamb said.
Other Items
Also on the agenda are reappointments to the city’s police department, planning and zoning commission and for the treasurer/collector, deputy treasurer/assessor.
The council also will vote on a waiver for water and sewer connection fees for residents of the Meadowlake Farm subdivision. The residents recently were annexed into the city. As part of the annexation agreement, the city is now provided sewer and eventually water to the residents.
Other proposed agreements will be up for vote.