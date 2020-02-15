The city of Washington recently closed the books on part of its landfill project.
Last year the city opened up a new cell at the landfill. Earlier this month the city council approved a change order and final pay request with one of the contractors for the work.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the project was unique because the city acted like the general contractor and hired out subcontractors to do a lot of the work. McFray Excavating was one of the subcontractors.
McFray handled a lot of the excavation.
Nilges said the entire project carried a price tag above $1 million — right at what was projected for the work. He said the city had some savings going into the new year, but a wet winter ate into that.
Because of the wet winter, he said the city had to take “drastic measures” in order to ensure the cell was opened in time. That meant 24-hour shifts for three weeks.
“We were a few weeks away from turning away outside haulers,” he said.
With the overtime, the project was able to wrap up on time.
The final payment to McFray was for $198,899.63.
Nilges said McFray completed covering the geosynthetics with 24 inches of protective cover soil, built the drainage windows and reconnected the leachate lines.
The estimated cost for design, oversight and construction was $1,250,000, the city said. The final costs for this project was $1,235,519.26.
Landfill Status
The landfill, as it currently stands, is near the end of its life cycle.
The city owns and operates the landfill which accepts residential waste and serves contracted haulers within a 20-mile radius.
The Washington landfill opened up in 1997 and has received 640,000 tons of solid waste to date. On average, the landfill accepts approximately 25,000 tons per year of which 5,000 is collected from residents within the city.
City staff began moving forward in January 2018 with plans to open a landfill cell in lieu of a transfer station. The city had for a few years been exploring opening a transfer station and closing the landfill.
Last March the final cell at the landfill was opened. The goal is to have the cell open until 2025.
The city announced in January it had purchased 9.72 acres adjacent to the city’s landfill located at 925 Struckhoff Lane. The location has been identified as a solid waste transfer station location.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the purchase is to keep all options open for the collection of solid waste within the area.
“(The city purchased the property) to ensure our solid waste collection is operating at the highest level of service and as cost effectively as possible,” Lamb said.
Nilges said the city is trying to plan for the future.
“With volatility in the recycling market, solid waste collection and disposal is a top priority for the city,” he said. “The city of Washington will be continuously evaluating all options on how we handle solid waste generated by our citizens and the surrounding community throughout the coming years.”