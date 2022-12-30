In January, the Washington City Council will not meet on their usual meeting dates due to the New Year’s Day holiday and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance.
Instead, the city’s governing body will meet for their monthly workshop meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3. A meeting of the city council is slated to begin immediately following the workshop meeting.
The city council will also meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 for the second meeting of the month.
Agendas for these meetings have not been released as of The Missourian’s press deadline.
The New Year’s holiday is also impacting the operations of the city’s landfill and recycling center, according to a press release from the city’s public works department.
The landfill and the recycling center will be closed on Jan. 2 and will reopen the following business day for their regular business hours.
There will be no change to the city’s curbside trash pick-up schedule.
In addition to the delayed meetings of the Washington City Council, the operations of Franklin County government are also being impacted by the New Year’s holiday.
The county’s government center, historic courthouse, road and bridge department, and the county health department will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will remain open.