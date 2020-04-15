The Washington City Council is moving forward with a plan to help the International Shoe Factory apartment project get off the ground.
At its April 6 meeting, the council approved a resolution stating its intent to issue industrial revenue bonds to finance the project.
In early March, the council approved a resolution and two ordinances related to the project to turn the old shoe factory into an 85-unit apartment complex. The zoning for the old factory was changed from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential.
The property is located at 700 W. Second St. between Rand and Johnson streets.
Under the proposal, developer Ed Schmelz is planning on transforming the factory into 85 rentable apartments. Of those, 50 would be two-bedroom units and 35 would be one-bedroom units.
A month later, the council took the next step. International Shoe Factory Lofts, LLC, requested the city issue industrial development revenue bonds in the amount of approximately $8 million to pay the costs of acquiring and constructing the project.
The deal says the bonds will be payable “out of payments, revenue and receipts derived from the lease of the project by the city to the company.”
The resolution states the city council finds the project will promote the economic well-being of the city.
Project Background
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said in February the shoe factory wound down operations between 1959 and 1961. He said it was used as storage until 1964, but has been vacant since then based on the city’s research.
The proposed apartment complex would renovate the existing one-, two- and three-story structures on the site. Four smaller structures that were not part of the original building would be demolished to make way for parking.
Schmelz told the city’s planning and zoning commission that two studio apartments that would rent out for $595 a month. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent out for $765 a month. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom units would rent for $975 a month while the two-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent for $925 a month.
Schmelz said the rent would include sewer, water and trash collection.
The units would range in size from 610 square feet to 1,012 square feet.
Residents living nearby the project expressed excitement and concern at two public hearings. Multiple residents said they were thrilled something was being done with the old building, but had questions about the parking.
The proposed plan by Schmelz has 128 off-street parking spots and 25 on-street spots. Added up, that only gets the project to 1.8 spots per unit. City code for non-planned developments is two spots per unit.
In order to maximize parking, Maniaci said the city is proposing the on-street parking along Rand and Second streets be striped with stalls. He said stalls prevent people from parking irregularly and boxing out other cars.
Maniaci pointed out the American Planning Association’s national parking standards recommend 1.5 parking spaces for single-bedroom apartments. He said under the APA standard, the project would need 153 spaces — exactly what is proposed.
At the city council public hearing, Schmelz told the council many other communities have a 1.5 spot per unit requirement and his plan fits that without even including the on-street parking.
Despite the residents’ concerns about parking, the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the project. The council followed suit.
Schmelz said prior to the project’s approval, he expected work to take about 18 months.
The bonds can be canceled if they are not issued within one year of the council’s approval.