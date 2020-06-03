The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce is slowly resuming some of its activities in June now that some restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.
Music at the Market, sponsored by the Chamber and parks department, will be held Thursday, June 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring the Rockin’ Lazy R and Roadhouse bands for entertainment.
Along with the live music, there will be food and drinks available for purchase under the Farmers’ Market on Main Street. Items available will include beer, soda and water, plus wine from a featured winery of the month, and specialty beer.
Music at the Market is held every Thursday, except August, May through October. The May event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Upcoming dates for Music at the Market are July 9, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8.
The Chamber will sponsor its annual golf tournament Friday, June 12, at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with registration and lunch. Tee time is 12:30 p.m.
The deadline to register is Monday, June 1. For more information, contact Cheryl Quennoz, 636-239-2715, extension 102, or 314-713-2598, or email cquennoz@washmo.org.
Planning also is underway for the Chamber’s Cajun Festival set for Friday, June 26, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the market.
The free festival will feature music by the Southside Creole Playboys. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.