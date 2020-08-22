Requests to rezone property and adjust boundaries were plentiful Monday.
The Washington City Council approved two proposed rezoning measures as well as two boundary adjustments.
The rezoned properties include 15 and 21 E. Second St. and the former Kampschroder farm near the intersection of Pottery Road and Highway 100, which the city previously annexed.
The properties on Second Street shift from R-3 multi-family residential to C-3 central commercial district.
The Kampschroeder farm property will have 1.3 acres in the northeast corner rezoned to C-2 commercial, 7.5 acres changed to R-3 multi-family residential and two acres along the south border altered to R-1C single-family.
The acres along the south border will reportedly allow for a row of duplexes, which will create a transitional space between the planned multi-family dwellings and the existing single-family dwellings to the south.
Boundary adjustments were approved for Brinker’s Addition Plat 2 and Schneider’s Subdivision Plat 5.
The council also approved the final plats for the Locust Valley subdivision and Main Street Development Plat 1 and amended city code to create a no-parking zone in the vicinity of the Locust Valley subdivision on the west side of Locust Street from the north line of 10th Street, extending north 150 feet.
In non-zoning actions, the city approved three ordinances dealing with contracts.
The first such ordinance amended a sale contract with B&M Metro Properties LLC, for 4811 South Point Road, extending the due diligence period until Sept. 17.
The next contract, with Hotshot Asphalt LLC in the amount of $42,650, entails work for the city’s 2020 parking lot asphalt overlay project. The project includes the Lions Lake gazebo parking lot, Ronsick Field parking lot and parking lanes within the fairgrounds.
The final contract covered repairs to the city’s 2015 track loader, which is used at the city’s landfill and for other projects within the city. Among the projects the track loader will be used for is the riverfront trail reconstruction. The repairs, performed by John Fabick Tractor Co., cost nearly $44,000.
The council will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. to discuss the tax rate for the next year.