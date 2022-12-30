Ann Wagner (copy)

Ann Wagner, R-Mo., takes her seat for the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. This week, Wagner confirmed that if she is reelected this November that she will keep a congressional field office in Washington. The city has hosted a congressional office since 2001 when Kenny Hulshof represented the region in Congress. 

 Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Franklin County residents will have a new Congressional representative starting Jan. 3, but they will be able to find constituent services in a familiar place.

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, said Tuesday that she is taking over the office at 516 Jefferson St. in Washington that has been used by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth.