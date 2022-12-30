Franklin County residents will have a new Congressional representative starting Jan. 3, but they will be able to find constituent services in a familiar place.
Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, said Tuesday that she is taking over the office at 516 Jefferson St. in Washington that has been used by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth.
“I am looking forward to moving into our district office in Washington in January once the 118th Congress is sworn in,” Wagner said in a statement to The Missourian. “We will be taking over the same space as Congressman Luetkemeyer on Jefferson Street and will be hosting a welcome event as soon as we can, so stay tuned!”
Under the newly drawn Congressional map that goes into effect in 2022, all of Franklin County will be in Missouri District 2, which Wagner represents. According to Missourian archives, the office was also used by Luetkemeyer’s predecessor, Rep. Kenny Hulshof, R-Columbia, dating back to 2001.
Wagner previously said she had visited Luetkemeyer’s current Jefferson Street office. “We’ll take a look at that one, once we get through our primary and the general election,” she said last summer. “Franklin County, and, especially, Washington, Missouri, are near and dear to my heart.”
Along with all of Franklin County, District 2 will now include about two thirds of Warren County residents, as well as the area of St. Charles County that includes Augusta.
The Washington office also will serve Warren County, where Wagner owns a home.
“I’m very familiar with the area, my husband and I have a little place up Highway 47, actually in Warren County, just, kind of outside of Marthasville, that we’ve had for decades,” she said previously. “So I’m always passing through Washington and a lot of Franklin County. I’m excited.”
Wagner said she plans to have open office hours events in Washington, where constituents can ask her questions.
“I think that constituent services is one of the most important things any member of Congress can do,” she said.
Services provided in the office will include visas, passports, social security work and veterans services, Wagner preciously said.
“There’s so many things that help people get the benefits they need from government, cut through the red tape,” she said.