Late last month, Washington police reported an uptick in reports.
At the close of February, police were well ahead of the previous year’s pace. Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department was already at about 50 more reports compared to the same point the year prior.
Nearly a month later, things have quieted down dramatically.
With the ongoing efforts to combat coronavirus, many Washington businesses have shut down. Many more people are practicing social distancing and staying home.
The result has been a run of quiet days for Washington police.
Sitzes said between Friday, March 20, and Sunday, March 22, the department only handled a handful of reports.
In fact, the Sunday night shift reported no reports were taken. That was after the day shift had only two reports.
So far Sitzes said police haven’t had any issues with local bars and restaurants. Last week, Franklin County issued an order limiting those establishments to delivery and carryout options.
The closure effectively shut down dine-in eating. Sitzes said police haven’t had any calls about anyone violating the order.
Calls in general have been down with people staying at home. The social distancing did lead to a call this weekend, Sitzes said.
A person, intending to lift the spirits in their neighborhood, blasted Christmas music through open windows. The loud music prompted some neighbors to complain to police.
Other than that, shifts have been much quieter than they were a month ago.
However, some Washington police officers will be busier this week. Sitzes said two officers will be working out at the fairgrounds at the Mercy Hospital coronavirus testing site. Officers from both Warren County and Franklin County will be working the site.
Even though the site is at the fairgrounds, police are taking a regional approach to providing security.
While waiting for the pandemic to end, police implemented new procedures last week to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Police officers now will be handling some calls for service by phone, if possible.
Dispatchers and officers also have been instructed to ask callers questions about their current health prior to arriving on the scene.
Police also will be practicing social distancing procedures and will maintain a safe distance from others. This is not intended to be disrespectful, but the goal is to protect officers, their families and citizens from coming into contact with the virus.
Officers have been instructed to request to speak outside instead of going into a home or business. The goal is to be in an open-air environment instead of inside.
Police still will respond as normal to all emergency calls. Police said the goal is to “continue providing the best level of service.”
Washington police are urging everyone not to panic, but to practice good hygiene habits and to be kind to one another. The practices are intended to “minimize the exposure risk to our citizens and staff.”