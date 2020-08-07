Blake Vedder, 11, New Haven 4-H, and his dairy cow, Dolly, took home the grand champion prize for 2020 Washington Town & Country Fair Market Milk Show.
This was Vedder’s third year competing in the market show and his second time receiving grand.
“I was not expecting to win,” Vedder said. “But my favorite part was getting to show my animal.”
Brady Vedder, 17, New Haven 4-H, and his dairy cow, Melanie, won reserve champion.
Maria Vedder, New Haven 4-H, won the junior showmanship award, and David Ley, Krakow 4-H, received the senior showmanship award.
There were seven blue-ribbon dairy cows shown Thursday. Ken Bolte was this year’s judge.