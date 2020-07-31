The owners of Front Street Development, Andy and Collene Unerstall, were honored Thursday by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. for their vision to transform the Washington historic district.
The couple was recognized for their vision to bring people downtown to live, work and play, with the development and construction of a large-scale housing unit in a blighted area of downtown Washington. The project includes four buildings consisting of 18 townhomes, two apartments and five garages. All units were sold before completion and have added 21 families who are now living in the historic district.
Front Street Development partnered with the city of Washington to design the redevelopment of two and a half city blocks downtown, cleaning up property designated as blighted by the city. It also brought much needed infrastructure improvements to the area, including sewer and water line replacement, burial of all overhead utilities, sidewalk replacement, and street overlays.
Front Street Development’s commitment to the project provided a vital partner to the city of Washington and Downtown Washington Inc. to redevelop a portion of downtown that had been targeted for redevelopment for decades.
Maniaci
Washington’s Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci was also honored as an Outstanding Public Official
During his years of service in Washington, Maniaci has helped create a new TIF district to create 30 new downtown housing units and worked on a grant to receive the Busch Creek Greenway funding. He is currently working to develop a new industrial park, and has facilitated incentive packages with industries to create jobs.
His current responsibilities include working with the Washington Planning and Zoning Board, Washington Board of Zoning Adjustment and the Washington Historic Preservation Commission.
Maniaci has served as a board member for Downtown Washington Inc., acting as the liaison between the nonprofit and the City of Washington, and also sits on the design and economic vitality committees.
He has been a major champion of the Main Street approach, historic preservation and small businesses.