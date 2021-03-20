Julie Underdown, owner of Julie Underdown Photography at 5 W. Main St., announced via Facebook Friday that she would be “hanging up (her) hat” after three years and closing the business. In the post, she said she is “ready to spend more time with my family, more time in Bible Study, travel with my sisters and just have time to do nothing.”
After two years in business at 220 Jefferson St., Underdown moved to the old Modern Auto building at 5 W. Main St. in early 2020 and restored it over the year.
Underdown is a fine-art photographer based in Washington, who serves the metro St. Louis area. She has received several professional awards for her work.