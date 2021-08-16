The Washington Fire Department responded to a call just after 4 p.m. of a capsized boat in the Missouri River.
The boat overturned about a mile east of the Highway 47 bridge after the two boaters, whose identities have not been released, forgot to put in the plug, according to Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia.
Skornia said the pair was rescued from a dike and neither had a life vest at the time of the sinking. They were returned to the Washington Riverfront around 5 p.m.
No injuries were recorded and the pair declined EMS treatment.
The Washington Police Department also responded to the scene.