A letter of demand was sent from the city of Washington to the unidentified property owner who paid two laborers to cut down approximately 150 trees along the eastern portions of the Rotary Riverfront Trail, according to statements made by two Washington City Council members who attended Wednesday’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting.
The letter outlines what the city is seeking in restitution, according to Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke, who acts as liaison between the board and the city council. The other councilman attending the meeting was Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark, who is also a liaison.
Criminal charges also are pending, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
Park officials said attorneys for the railroad have informed the city they are evaluating whether to file their own civil suit against the property owner.
In late February, city officials were alerted to someone cutting down trees along the riverfront trail by a citizen who witnessed the act. The property owner is renovating a home, which is located between the Highway 47 bridge and Washington Avenue, where the incident occurred, according to Washington Police officials.
There were various types of trees removed, including cottonwood, willow and maple trees.
In total, approximately 150 trees were cut, including some trees that were on city property, a portion of which is a designated wetland, and some that were on property owned by the railroad.
Under state law, the city could seek up to three times the value of the trees in damages for restitution. In February, an arborist for the city estimated that the trees were worth $22,000, which would make restitution $66,000.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker, the city has hired a third-party arborist to confirm the value of the trees.
Patke said the third-party arborist valued the trees that were cut down at between $33,000 and $39,000, which increases the cost of restitution to $99,000 or $117,000.
The property owner could also be left with the bill of paying for the cleanup, according to city officials.
“The caveat now is: How do you remove the trees? You can’t go into the wetlands. The only two ways we see to clean it up is to walk in there by foot, drag the trees out one at a time and then cut them up. We can’t put a machine in there. We can’t cause ruts or anything like that. ... In my personal opinion, a crane that’s big enough to get in there to pull them out is also going to be too much and damage the trail,” Patke said.
He said the city would likely seek bids for the cleanup effort.
Dunker said the city wants the cut trees removed from the area to mitigate any damage they might cause to the trail or downstream during times of flooding.
The city also is looking to revoke the property owner’s line-of-sight agreement, which would have allowed the property owner to petition the city to identify trees that could be cut back. Instead, city officials said the property owner opted to leave “a football field-size of destruction” along the riverbank, telling some city officials that “he was doing the city a favor.”
Park Board member Tessie Steffens said she was pleased to hear the city was taking action and that the property owner was facing more than a minor fine.
“This all needs to happen so that people know that there are consequences to your actions,” Steffens said. “It is a pretty serious offense when you go on someone else’s property.”
Patke agreed. “The correct steps need to be taken, not as a scare tactic, but to show that the city takes this very seriously,” he said.