By Joe Barker
Assistant Managing Editor
Washington police investigated 483 vehicle crashes in 2019. That number is down from the 514 the previous year.
According to the 2019 year-end statistics provided by the department, 78 of those crashes involved an injury. That number also was down from 96 injury crashes that occurred in 2018.
Two of the crashes involved fatalities in 2019.
By the Numbers
Washington police provided a detailed breakdown of the crashes in 2019.
The department reported more crashes happened in December than in any other month. December led the way with 54 crashes.
October had 53 crashes and January had 50. February, the shortest month, had just 25 crashes. June had 28.
The day of the week with the most crashes was Thursday with 92. Friday followed close behind with 91 crashes.
The fewest crashes were reported on Saturday. Police investigated only 40 crashes.
The busiest time of day for crashes was between 4 and 6 p.m. A total of 90 crashes were reported in that time frame.
Police also investigated 85 crashes between 2 and 4 p.m.
The fewest crashes occurred early in the morning. Police investigated just six crashes between 2 and 4 a.m. and seven between 4 and 6 a.m.
The No. 1 probable cause of crashes was inattention, according to police. A total of 114 crashes cited the inattentive drivers. That number was up from the 111 reported in 2018.
Other probable causes included following too closely (95), failing to yield (86) and driving too fast for the conditions (42).
A total of 16.50 percent of crashes involved drivers between the ages of 16 and 20. Drivers between the ages of 21-25 were involved in 10.22 percent of the crashes.
Drivers older than 75 were involved in 4.68 percent of the crashes. A total of 2.83 percent of crashes involved drivers between the ages of 71-75.
October featured the most injury crashes with 11. Multiple months tied for the fewest with five reported injury crashes.
More injury crashes were reported on a Tuesday at 18 than on any other day. The second busiest day was Monday with 14.
Injury crashes happened the most between 4 and 6 p.m. A total of 17 crashes involved injuries during that time frame.
Only one injury crash was reported between midnight and 2 a.m.
The police department highlighted several locations that had the most crashes. A total of 21 were reported on Highway 47 from Washington Crossing to Highway 100.
Highway 100 at Highway 47 had 17 crashes, and Fifth Street at Highway 47 had 12.
Alcohol/Drug Crashes
Police said crashes involving drugs and alcohol decreased from 20 reported in 2018 to 18 last year. Three of those crashes resulted in injuries.
The peak month for alcohol/drug crashes was October with four. Friday and Sunday were the worst days with the peak hours being between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Police said the estimated economic loss from these crashes was $435,500.
Police reported a total of 62 arrests/citations for driving while intoxicated, down from the 67 in 2018.
Leaving the scene crashes increased by one. After 109 were reported in 2018, 110 were reported last year.
For DWI tests, 22 cases involved drivers with a blood alcohol level between 0.130 and .199. The legal limit is 0.08.
Citations
Citations increased from 539 to 892 in 2019.
Police reported a total of 799 arrests in 2019, a jump from the 773 made in 2018.
More citations were issued on Saturday than on any other day of the week. Police issued 167 citations on Saturdays.
Tuesday saw the fewest citations with 95.
The most citations, 109, were issued between 2 and 4 p.m. The second most, 108, were issued between 10 p.m. to midnight.
The fewest citations were issued between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. with 33.
A total of 161 citations were issued for drivers between 16 and 20 years old. That was followed by 142 issued for drivers between the ages of 26 and 30.
The fewest citations by age group were issued to the over 70 crowd. Police only issued 10 citations.
Police issued 564 citations to men and 289 to women.