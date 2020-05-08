A design for a new aquatics complex in the city of Washington received two votes of support this week.
Both the Washington Park Board and the city’s aquatics complex committee backed a design by Westport Pools. The design also was recommended by city staff.
The city has been working with three design-build teams — the Westport Pools team, Capri Pools team and Brockmiller Construction team — on the pool project. In late April, all three firms submitted design plans.
The designs aren’t finalized, but the plans gave a glimpse of each company’s vision and showed what could be possible. City staff reviewed the designs and led two presentations this week — the first Tuesday afternoon in front of the pool committee and then Wednesday night in front of the park board.
Both groups got a chance to look at all three designs, and both chose the one from Westport Pools. City staff ranked the three designs and also chose Westport, but did not tell the groups prior to their discussions.
Like all the designs, the Westport plan utilizes the footprint of the existing Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex. Unlike the others, Westport flipped the complex.
One issue the city has with the current pool is its noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The current bathhouse is accessible from the upper parking lot west of High Street and north of Circle Drive.
Guests then have to go down stairs to access the pool. Eliminating the stairs, or at least making it ADA compliant, was a goal of the project.
The Capri and Brockmiller plans used a ramp to access the building. Westport moved the entrance.
Westport’s plan took the entrance west to where the current leisure pool is located. That area would be turned into a parking lot and a new building would be constructed.
The new building, which would be located south of the current auditorium, would feature changing rooms, restrooms and concessions.
From the main entrance, guests would walk right into the pool area and be greeted by the zero entry leisure pool. The leisure pool would have multiple features.
One area would be designated for tanning in shallow water. Another area would feature a water slide.
Volleyball and baseball games could take place in a third area.
In addition to the leisure pool, Westport proposed a six-lane competition pool. Each lane would be 25 feet.
The competition pool would run parallel to the current bathhouse. The competition pool area also had features like a rock wall and a rope swing.
Additionally, Westport proposed a splash pad area near the main entrance building. All three firms submitted designs with a splash pad that could be accessed while the main facility was closed, however, Westport was the lone design that also allowed restroom access.
Westport’s plan uses the existing bathhouse for equipment and storage. The city has talked about, at some point in the future, renovating the building to be the new parks offices.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker noted that at more than 9,000 square feet, the Westport design had the largest pool area. Unlike the Capri design, it was also one body of water — Capri split the leisure pool and competition pool into separate units.
Dunker noted the city liked the layout of Westport’s facility the best. The city also liked Westport’s schedule. Westport said work could begin June 1 and would wrap up in late April 2021. Capri’s work was slated to start July 1 and Brockmiller’s work didn’t start until Aug. 27.
Dunker said the budgets for the projects aren’t finalized because the details aren’t finalized. For example, the city might opt against the rope swing feature to save on the number of lifeguards needed.
He did note that Capri’s proposed plan, if approved, would be over the $4 million budget. Both the Westport and Brockmiller designs would fall under budget, Dunker said.
The plan now is to forward the group’s recommendations to the city council. The council is expected to vote on a contract with Westport Pools at its May 18 meeting.
After that, the city and Westport can make minor tweaks to the design before work starts.
Westport Pools’ team is made up of Horn Architects, BFA Engineering and Duggan Contracting.