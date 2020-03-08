Three firms responded to the city’s request for qualifications (RFQs) for a new aquatic facility in Washington.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker shared the news Wednesday night, March 4, with the park board.
The city plans to build a 10,000-square-foot pool, and may incorporate existing facilities such as the bathhouse, city auditorium and parking near the main park area.
The RFQs were due Friday, Feb. 21.
“We have received three bids from good firms that build pools,” said Dunker, noting about 25 to 30 companies downloaded the RFQ form.
“What we discovered . . . is that a number of these companies partnered with engineering firms and civil engineers,” Dunker explained.
The parks department will interview the three firms and then seek RFPs (request for proposals), which are due April 20 by 2 p.m.
City staff will then review the proposals and make a recommendation to the park board by the end of April.
The park board will then review the proposals and make a recommendation to be brought back to the city council May 4 for approval and contract execution.
A RFQ usually refers to the prequalification stage of the procurement process. Only those proponents which successfully respond to the RFQ and meet the qualification criteria will be included in the subsequent Request for Proposals (RFP) solicitation process.
Project
The construction and design of the pool will be funded through the city’s capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
Planning for a new pool began back in 2018 when the parks department sought community feedback on what residents wanted in a new pool facility.
The new facility is estimated to cost about $4 million.
In December 2019, an owner’s representative contract for a new city pool was given the green light by the city council. Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, is representing the city on the design-build project.
Landmark will work in conjunction with a Cochran engineering team, which is conducting testing for the new aquatics center.
The pool will be at the same location as the current pool in the main park.
The current pool will reopen this summer. It is scheduled to close Aug. 1 and Dunker anticipates demolition of the pool beginning as early as Aug. 3.
Dunker expects the new facility will open around May 29, 2021. That date will be determined by weather.