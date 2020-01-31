The city of Washington is the lone municipality in Franklin County to have been awarded multiple medical marijuana facility licenses.
In recent weeks, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has been releasing the names of approved applicants for industries related to medical marijuana. Washington businesses received three permits.
Two applicants — Columbia Care MO, 1380 High St., and Missouri Health & Wellness, 10 Franklin Ave. — were approved Frida to operate a dispensary. The dispensaries are where the medical marijuana can be sold.
Noah’s Arc Foundation, located at lot 12 of the Heidmann Industrial Park, was approved earlier this month to run a marijuana-infusion operation. MR 5025 OH100, located at 5025 Old Highway 100 outside city limits, also was approved.
Marijuana-infused products are infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
The city of Washington has been monitoring the approval process. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is prepared to have a dispensary in town.
“I think we’ve just been open to it,” he said.
Lamb said the dispensaries are considered just like pharmacies or medical clinics and that’s how the city has them zoned. The state will handle most of the regulations, like security measures.
“Our hands are tied with the regulations,” he said.
The city is not requiring conditional use permits for the businesses.
“If it’s going to be treated as retail, there’s nothing special we need to do,” Lamb said. “As long as it meets the state guidelines, we didn’t necessarily have any issues with it.”
Lamb said he hasn’t really heard any outcry from residents.
“I know there’s probably some concern from some folks because it’s new,” he said.
One thing Lamb did want to make clear is that the infusion operation is totally separate from a dispensary. He said it’s similar to any other industry at the industrial park that makes a product.
“It’s strictly for manufacturing — that’s not for sale,” he said. “There’s some uncertainty here that the city sold them a lot to go ahead and sell (medical marijuana), but that’s not the case.”
The city is still working with the owner, Noah’s Arc Foundation, on finalizing the sale of the ground in the industrial park.
“We’ve been in contact with them since they were given the news a couple of weeks ago and hopefully we’ll have some more information as they’re ready to go ahead and move forward,” he said.
Discussions on how to handle the new businesses are still in the early stages. Lamb said one thing that has come up is how police will be deployed.
While the assumption is private security is needed, Lamb said the city is still wondering how much police will need to be involved with the facilities.
“The biggest concern that we probably have, we don’t have a concern about the traffic going into these places,” Lamb said. “It’s not going to be any more of an impact than Schroeder Drugs on Fifth Street. What does concern us is all the transactions are in cash. That’s the unknown — is it a case where additional police protection is needed.”
Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee recently told The Missourian he was frustrated by a lack of communication with DHSS. Menefee said the city hasn’t been told what police need to do with the businesses.