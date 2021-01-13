Kimberly Scudder is an Army brat turned Army wife. The Fairbanks, AK, native is married to Jerry Scudder, a retired Army veteran, and together they own Scudder & Co. Coffee On Main, which they launched in 2019.
Kimberly’s ties to the area date back to her grandparents. Her mother is from Treloar and her father is from Warrenton.
Kimberly is a graduate of Oklahoma State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Before moving to Washington, she was a transportation coordinator for companies in Memphis, including ReTrans Road Transportation.
The Scudders moved to Washington in 2017. She has a step-daughter and a step-son.
A “big believer in Washington,” Kimberly supports local schools during their annual fund drives, Downtown Washington Inc. and donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a marine biologist.
What would you rather be doing right now? Living in Italy.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … We own Scudder & Co. Coffee on Main.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Opening our first coffee shop.
It really stinks when … people don’t care about anyone other than themselves.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Kind.
I always laugh when … my husband is being silly.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? I’d invite my deceased mom and grandparents and serve roast duck with vegetables, carrot souffle, homemade rolls and coconut cream pie.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … read and relax.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … friendly.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I tutored Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas at Oklahoma State University.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … fly to Italy.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … stop being who I am.
America should be more concerned about … its own citizens and their needs.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … social media.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … non-fiction.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Don’t forget where you came from.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … it depends on my mood.
I always get sentimental when … I think about my mom.
The older I get, the more I realize … you need to spend time with the ones you love.
If I had one “do-over” I would … have a child.
My favorite item of clothing is … sweaters.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that humans need to accept each other.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? A bigger variety of sit-down restaurants.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My dad.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Emperor Charlemagne (ancestor).
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … Italy.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “Practical Magic.”
What’s your superpower or what’s your spirit animal? My spirit animal is a cat.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? If we can be judgmental of others, why can’t we judge ourselves on the same standards?