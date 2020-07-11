After two cancellations, Thirsty Thursday is a go.
The merchant-held event is scheduled four times a year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the March and June dates.
Now that closure mandates have been lifted, Downtown Washington Inc. and the Thirsty Thursday committee officials said the event will be held Thursday, July 16.
Holly Wunderlich, chair of the Thirsty Thursday committee, said 20 shops are participating in the event, which features shopping, sipping and tasting of adult beverages. She said some of the participating retailers will have booths outside of their shops and all are encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.
The local businesses participating in the event are Beautiful Journey, Blu Room Wellness Center, Chimera Creative Works, Country Living General Store, Envy Boutique, Fairytale Cookie Co., Four Seasons Florist, Gary R. Lucy Gallery, I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too, Loyal Bella Co. & Kingdom CA, Modern Vintage, Neighborhood Reads Bookstore, Office Supplies and Equipment, Olivino Tasting Bar, Plush Home and Fashion, Scudder & Co. Coffee on Main, Serendipity Beyond Design, The Painted Home, Vino Di Lafayette and Vintage Trader.
Wunderlich said she hopes the event will bring people out to help support local businesses. “Some of the stores have extended hours that night so they are open to the event, and I hope people are able to take advantage of that,” Wunderlich said. “If people walk up to a store and don’t feel comfortable going in, they might come back later when there are less people. It lets people know stores here (downtown Washington) are still open.”
In addition to the July 16 date, Thirsty Thursdays are scheduled for Sept. 17 and Nov. 19.
For more information on Thirsty Thursday, visit downtownwashmo.org or call 636-239-1743.