The city of Washington is closing a portion of Third Street between Highway 47 and Washington Avenue Thursday and Friday, Jan. 30 and 31.
The closure is necessary for Ameren to continue its Madison Avenue project.
The Madison Avenue substation is being upgraded and poles in the area are being replaced. The work will stretch from Madison Avenue, north on Washington Avenue and west on Third Street.
The portion being closed is on the east side of Highway 47 near Mercy Hospital and the adjacent doctor’s buildings in the Third Street corridor.
A no parking zone will continue to be enforced until Feb. 14, on the south side of Third Street from Washington Avenue to Highway 47.
The sidewalk within this area will also be closed to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.