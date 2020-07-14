Karl Mittler’s Cinema 1 Plus is closed after a 53-year-old female driver from Union crashed into the building Monday, July 13.
Cinema 1 Plus announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed after the incident.
“Hey, Movie Fans. Closing early tonight for some impromptu remodeling! We will keep you posted when we are reopening,” Cinema 1 Plus posted on its Facebook page Monday evening.
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the woman was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee southbound on Highway 100 when she made a right turn onto Rabbit Trail Drive. The vehicle left the roadway, hitting the curb of Rabbit Trail Drive and Phoenix Center Drive. It then struck an EZ-Drop (clothing donation container) and traveled through the parking lot, striking the entrance of Cinema 1 Plus.
Sitzes said the police reviewed video footage from the Bank of Franklin County, which confirmed the path of travel.
He said the clothing donation box was destroyed along with some of Cinema 1 Plus’ landscaping. The building sustained significant damage.
Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said the driver suffered a medical emergency causing her to pass out.
She received a facial cut and possible broken ankle from the crash and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington.