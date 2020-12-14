Perhaps the best way to describe Anita Jaeger is to say she was an exceptional volunteer who worked for the community in a quiet, competent, unassuming manner. She was one of those behind-the-scene volunteers who played a key role in whatever the endeavor might be.
Anita and her husband Lloyd have passed on (Lloyd in 1996 and Anita in 2019), but they are remembered as good citizens who always put the community and its people first in their volunteer actions.
The deceased couple were honored by a grateful city when Mayor Sandy Lucy and the Washington City Council issued a proclamation Monday acknowledging their many contributions to the community.
The Jaegers bequeathed $140,000 to the city of Washington for the parks, library, police and fire departments from their estate. The largest amount, $100,000, was given to the parks department for the new swimming pool under construction.
The gift to the city is among the largest received by Washington.
Those who served with Anita remember well the work she did as one of the key volunteers on the city’s Sesquicentennial Committee. Out of that group’s planning came the Sister City relationship with Marbach am Neckar, Germany.
Anita became secretary/treasurer of the Sister City Committee. She was a dedicated volunteer with the hospital and received one of Mercy’s top awards in recognition of her long service. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 2661 Auxiliary, Elks Lodge 1559 Auxiliary and was named Lady Elk of the year in 1988-89. She also was active with her church and other civic endeavors.
Lloyd Jaeger, a member of the Greatest Generation, was a D-Day veteran and was in combat in the European Theatre in World War II. Anita and Lloyd were key participants in the reunion observances of his unit. The first reunion, under the guidance of Anita and Lloyd, was held in St. Louis and continued annually for a number of years in other states.
Both Anita and Lloyd worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis County. Anita was an executive secretary and was highly skilled in administrative work. With both working in St. Louis County, they still made time to volunteer in Washington. As Mayor Lucy said, “I was fortunate to know Anita and Lloyd. They were very supportive of the community.”
That sentiment rings true for all who knew and were volunteers with the Jaegers. They loved their hometown and continued to support it even after their deaths.