Ethan Colbert is the new editor at The Missourian.
Colbert, 29, replaces Patricia Miller in that role. Miller is now the executive editor and publisher of the family-owned newspaper.
A Bowling Green native, Colbert began working in newspapers as a teenager, covering local events and sports for the Bowling Green Times, one of the newspapers formerly owned by the Freeman family, who also owned a newspaper in Union.
“I was hooked on community journalism from that moment on,” said Colbert, who is a 2015 graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism and the University of Missouri - Columbia’s College of Arts and Sciences with degrees in journalism and political science. Colbert has worked as a reporter for the Cedar County Republican and Stockton City Journal, the Buffalo Reflex, the Jefferson City News Tribune, the Columbia Missourian, and was the editor of the Bowling Green Times from 2015 to 2018.
As editor of the Bowling Green Times, Colbert helped lead the newspaper’s investigative coverage as well as writing the newspaper’s editorials which received multiple honors from the Missouri Press Association. During Colbert’s tenure at the Times, the paper received more than 50 awards from the state press association’s Better Newspaper Contest and was considered one of the best weekly newspapers in the state.
In 2018, Colbert was recognized as one of the state’s outstanding young journalists by the Missouri Press Association.
Prior to coming to Washington, Colbert also worked as the Reader Interest Reporter at The Herald-Whig in Quincy, Illinois, where he covered city government and was one of the newspaper’s feature reporters. His in-depth coverage of a proposed food and beverage tax was recently honored by the Illinois Press Association as best coverage of taxation.
“I’ve had the great fortune to work with some of our state’s best community journalists, and I look forward to bringing those skills and the knowledge I gained from those experiences to Washington,” Colbert said.
He added, “The opportunity to lead The Missourian’s newsroom at a time when trusted local news has never been more vital was an opportunity that I could not pass up. The Missourian’s newsroom has the talent and the ambition to tell the stories of Franklin County well, and I want to be a part of it.”
The new positions were effective Monday.