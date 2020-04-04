A Washington Middle School student has died following an UTV crash in Warren County.
Taylor Ann Kuenzel, 14, died Wednesday, April 1, the Washington School District announced. The district said Kuenzel was involved in a UTV crash and did not survive.
“Please keep Washington Middle School students and staff in your thoughts and prayers during this already difficult time, along with her family and friends,” the district said in a release.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a preliminary crash report following the Saturday, March 28, crash. According to the initial report, a 14-year-old girl sustained serious injuries.
The report has since been updated and the crash has been deemed fatal.
The patrol report states the 14-year-old was driving a 2012 Kubota RTV400 on Concord View Road near Concord Hill Road just before 3 p.m. The report states the driver failed to negotiate a curve to the right causing the vehicles to travel off the left side of the roadway and strike a culvert.
The patrol said the juvenile was not wearing a seat belt or other safety device.
The report states the girl was taken by Marthasville Community Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington. She was pronounced dead at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.