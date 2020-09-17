The three-year construction project for The Overlook at Weber Farms reached another milestone last week, with an additional plat, or expansion, approved by the city council.
The subdivision development is south of Highway 100 and just east of Highway 47 off Washington Heights Drive.
This will be the fourth plat for the subdivision in Washington. It includes 29 lots.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said this next plat will connect Washington Heights Drive and Rabbit Trail, allowing for two access points for travel in and out of the neighborhood.
“This is a requirement for subdivisions that have more than 50 homes,” Maniaci told The Missourian, adding that the requirement is primarily there for emergency service access.
The Washington City Council voted unanimously to approve the fourth plat Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Vic Hoerstkamp, developer and owner of Northern Star Homes LLC, is the builder and owner of the development’s unsold lots.
Currently at 85 lots, The Overlook at Weber Farms is one of the largest newer subdivisions in Washington, Maniaci said.
Elisha Hoerstkamp, broker/owner for RE/MAX Today, said the subdivision is a needed addition to Washington, whose population is growing.
“Washington continues to be a community that people call home, primarily because it offers all the amenities home buyers seek: a great school system, parks, walking trails, a thriving downtown, shopping and exceptional health care,” Hoerstkamp said.
The Overlook at Weber Farms features a variety of home styles, including modern, traditional and contemporary farmhouse, with several different floor plans, ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. The homes range in price from approximately $225,000 to $450,000.
Of the 85 lots in plats one through three, 49 have been sold and 44 homes have been constructed and are occupied, according to Hoerstkamp.
The Overlook at Weber Farms subdivision project began in February of 2017 when the city council approved a voluntary annexation, along with a preliminary plat, for the residential subdivision.