Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Downtown Washington is inviting young readers to participate in its Missouri Reader Challenge for the chance to win $50 bookstore gift certificates, sponsored by Bank of Franklin County.
To participate, students must read books nominated for the Missouri Association of School Librarians (MASL) 2019-2020 Readers Awards:
• Mark Twain Readers Award for grades four through six;
• Truman Readers Award for grades six through eight; and
• Gateway Readers Award for grades nine through 12.
The goal of Neighborhood Reads’ Missouri Reader Challenge is to support the librarians of Missouri in exposing students to quality literature. The MASL awards encourage students to explore new literary genres, recognize excellence in writing and illustrating, and experience the joy of literature.
Every year, MASL’s Readers Award Committees creates a final list of nominees. Students across Missouri read and then vote for their favorites in March to determine the recipients of the MASL Readers Awards.
The nominees for each award are listed on the Missouri Reader Challenge Game Card, available from area school librarians, at Neighborhood Reads bookstore or online at NeighborhoodReads.com.
To participate, students read the books and have a parent or teacher verify completion of each book.
There is no purchase necessary to participate.
For every four books read on the Mark Twain and Truman game cards, and three books read on the Gateway game card, students earn one entry in the gift certificate drawing.
Students who read all books on the card earn a bonus entry.
Students should bring their Missouri Reader Challenge Game Cards to Neighborhood Reads to receive each drawing entry. The deadline to enter the drawing is is Feb. 29.
Six $50 gift certificates to Neighborhood Reads bookstore will be awarded in a random drawing of all entries for each Reader Award.
For more information, or to pick up a game card, call or visit Neighborhood Reads Bookstore at 401 Lafayette St., in Downtown Washington.
Official rules and game cards for the Missouri Reader Challenge can be found at NeighborhoodReads.com.