One week after her kidney surgery, Kim Strubberg, executive director of the Franklin County Area United Way, said she is recovering well and is still grateful for her “miracle day.”
“Already on the day of the surgery, Clay texted me at 5:30 that night that his kidney — and I call it his because it’s not mine anymore — was working like a champ,” Strubberg said. “Best text ever.”
On March 4, Strubberg donated her kidney to Clay Hagedorn, who lives in Springfield, Illinois, and has three children and three step-children with wife Debbie. Hagedorn is the son of longtime United Way volunteer and Strubberg’s friend Ruth Hagedorn. Strubberg learned from Ruth Hagedorn about her son’s kidney health and that he was needing dialysis for around nine hours per day, and although Strubberg had never met Clay Hagedorn, she wanted to help. Strubberg first got tested to see if she was a match for Hagedorn in December and learned Jan. 26 she was. She met Clay Hagedorn for the first time Feb. 17 and scheduled the appointment for surgery. On Feb. 28, friends and family, including Ruth Hagedorn, surprised Strubberg with a drive-by parade ahead of the surgery.
But the big event, Strubberg said, was March 4. She arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital before 5:30 a.m. to check in and meet again with the team of doctors performing the transplant. The staff encouraged Kim to do the queen’s wave as they rolled her in a wheelchair to her room and back.
“(The staff) knows why you’re there, so you get the royal treatment,” Strubberg said. “Everyone at Barnes was so wonderful and nice.”
At 7:31 a.m., the anesthesia took effect, and the surgery began.
Following the surgery, which lasted a few hours, Strubberg waved to Clay as she was wheeled to her room to rest. She said the hours following the procedure are hazy, but she does remember learning that the kidney started working for Clay Hagedorn “before they even had it all the way hooked up.”
The next day, Strubberg started walking, and on Saturday she was discharged and came home. She brought with her a dozen pink roses sent by Clay and Debbie Hagedorn. She will spend about four to six weeks recovering — sleeping, taking short walks and generally taking things slow.
“I don’t want to push it because I want to be fully recovered,” she said. “It was a major surgery.”
Hagedorn was discharged Sunday and has continued to text with Strubberg to update her on how the kidney is performing, which according to his doctors is better than expected, she said.
“God has given us this,” Strubberg said. “For anyone considering (donating an organ), it’s a marvelous feeling. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”