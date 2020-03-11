The city of Washington is targeting the summer of 2023 for two street projects.
The Washington City Council recently approved agreements between the city and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The agreements were needed to start the process and get the two projects moving forward.
Last year, the city applied for, and received, two Surface Transportation Program (STP) grants. The grants cover Jefferson Street and Westlink Drive improvements.
The grants are 80-20 cost-share funding mechanisms funneled through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW) utilizing state and federal dollars.
Under EWGW’s annual Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), municipalities are responsible for 20 percent of the funds to resurface, build sidewalks and other upgrades to roadways classified higher than a local road, including minor and major collectors and arterial roads.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the city was able to get the two grants, in part, because of its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan.
“We’re kind of a big fish in a small pond because of that,” he said. “It allows us to get more points to get as much money back from the Feds as possible.”
Jefferson Street
Plans call for a 2-inch asphalt overlay on Jefferson Street from Highway 100 to Fifth Street. Sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, including ADA upgrades, will take place from Fifth Street to Wainwright Street.
New sidewalks will be added from Wainwright to Highway 100. The sidewalks along that stretch of Jefferson Street are not ADA compliant, Nilges said.
The project carries an estimated price tag of $1.5 million, he said. The city’s share is estimated at $298,985.
Nilges said the sidewalk component was a big key in getting the grant funding.
“Any time you can add to your sidewalk network, it does make you more successful in getting those asphalt project grants,” he said.
With the agreement in place, the city will move forward with hiring a consultant. According to the project schedule, the city will have a public hearing/meeting on the project in early 2021.
Plans will be developed in 2021 as well. Right-of-way acquisition will begin in late 2021 through early 2022.
The bidding process should start in late 2022 with a contract awarded in early 2023. Work is set to begin in summer 2023.
Westlink Drive
The Westlink Drive project is much simpler. Plans calls for a 2-inch overlay of the street and a new right turn lane from Westlink onto Bluff Road.
“It’s a skewed turn lane,” Nilges said. “We’re not necessarily adding a turn lane, but we’re improving the turning geometrics on that. We’ll be doing that in house.”
The project carries as estimated price tag of $547,750. The city’s share would be $109,550.
The project is expected to follow the same schedule as the Jefferson Street work.
“It’s two good projects that cost 20 cents on the dollar,” Nilges said.