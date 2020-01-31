Market steers and market dairy cows to be entered in the 2020 Washington Town & Country Fair will be tagged Saturday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 10 a.m.
A snow date of Saturday, Feb. 22, has been set if weather does not permit tagging to take place on Feb. 15.
If necessary, cancellation due to weather will be announced on the Fair’s website — washmofair.com — and Facebook page.
The tagging will be held at the livestock pavilion at the Washington City Park Fairgrounds.
Exhibitors will be allowed to tag two market steers or dairy cows, but may only enter one.
Market steer weight at Fair time must be 1,000 to 1,450 pounds.
All junior exhibitors must be a member in good standing of a 4-H Club or FFA Chapter, and they must be enrolled in the project they are exhibiting.
Market class junior exhibitors must be from Franklin or an adjoining county.
Complete rules for the junior livestock exhibitors will be available at the tag-in and will be available at www.washmofair.com beginning Feb. 17.
The exhibitor must be present at the tagging. All exhibitors, regardless of age, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Relatives or friends will not be allowed to tag the animal for an exhibitor.