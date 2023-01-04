Drowning Graphic

A spokesperson for the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department told The Missourian they "can't confirm" that the object spotted in the Mississippi River by a barge worker on Tuesday afternoon was a "body or something else entirely." 

The report of a body being spotted in the river's channel sparked great interest in Franklin County and elsewhere in the region as some expressed hope on social media that it could be the body of Kenny Lee Loudermilk or Aaron Duenke.