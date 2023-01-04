A spokesperson for the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department told The Missourian they "can't confirm" that the object spotted in the Mississippi River by a barge worker on Tuesday afternoon was a "body or something else entirely."
The report of a body being spotted in the river's channel sparked great interest in Franklin County and elsewhere in the region as some expressed hope on social media that it could be the body of Kenny Lee Loudermilk or Aaron Duenke.
Loudermilk, of O'Fallon, was last seen in the Missouri River near Washington after his motorized paraglider crashed into the river in late October. Duenke, of rural Washington, was seen in late December, paddling the Missouri River near Washington while riding atop of a piece of ice.
Back in Ste. Genevieve County, officials said multiple search teams have combed the area of the river where the barge worker spotted the body but to no avail. The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department participated in the search efforts alongside with members of the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Marine Division.
"We did not discover or locate a body," the sheriff's department spokesperson said. The search efforts are likely going to be suspended on Wednesday following a two-day search effort.
"We've searched the area where the barges were, but since they have moved it is anyone's guess as to where the object that the barge worker thought was a body might be now," the spokesperson said.