Through a series of nearly a dozen photo-laden displays, viewers of the “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” exhibit at Washington Public Library will learn the stories of American suffragists.
The exhibit, which is a traveling exhibition courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and presented in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, will be available for viewing through November. The exhibit officially made its Washington debut in mid-September and is already turning heads, said Washington Public Librarian Director Nelson Appell.
“Of course, we are not seeing as many people in the library due to COVID-19 so not as many people are seeing the exhibit, but people have certainly been looking at it,” Appell said.
The exhibit, which is presented in a historical timeline, traces the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, from the movement’s early days to the days and years after the ratification when minority women continued to face obstacles in their path to the polls.
“Part of the mission of the library is to provide educational opportunities in addition to providing entertainment opportunities. So we like sponsoring educational exhibits like this one for the public to enjoy,” Appell said.
The exhibit includes vignettes of some of America’s most well-known suffragists, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, two women who traversed the country making speeches in support of women’s suffrage in crowds large and small.
The exhibit also includes the story of Amelia Bloomer, who famously rebuked wearing corsets and instead donned a short skirt with loose trousers, a look that became known as bloomers. Bloomer edited The Lily, the nation’s first newspaper for women and by women.
Also represented in the exhibit are the stories of Victoria Woodhull, who mounted an unsuccessful bid for president in 1872 with Frederick Douglass as her vice president running mate, earning her the distinction of the first woman to run for president.
Other women in the exhibit are Mary McLeod Bethune, a Black woman who founded an all-girls school that later merged with another school to form what is today known as Bethune-Cookman University; Mary Church Terrell, who was the first Black woman to be appointed to a school board and who helped charter the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909; and “General” Rosalie Gardiner Jones, who earned the honorary moniker for organizing marches and demonstrations that saw women march from Manhattan to Albany, New York, in Dec. 1912, a 175-mile trek which was completed by more than 200 women in 13 days. Her most famous march, which was held in March 1913, brought between 5,000 and 8,000 women to the streets of Washington, D.C., and before the U.S. Capitol and the White House.
The library is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.