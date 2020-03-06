Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg says his department has completed another year with a number of successes and progressive steps.
In all, the Washington Fire Department ended 2019 with a total of 691 responses, a slight increase from 675 in 2018.
There were 64 fire responses, more than 110 vehicle accidents, 11 with patient extrication, and 140 false alarm calls.
Frankenberg added there were 393 responses within the 10 square miles of the city of Washington.
The highest demand is in the center core of the city between High Street and Highway 47. This area has the highest population density.
There were 162 responses within the Washington Community Fire Protection District’s 55-square-mile area surrounding the city.
The department responded to 67 requests for mutual aid, a slight decrease from 2018. Mutual aid was received a total of seven times in 2019.
“The number of responses, projects and work completed is a testament to the dedicated men and women that make up the volunteer fire company,” Frankenberg said. “The number of documented hours is just a small representation of the actual time and effort committed to making the community safe from fire, and bettering themselves in life-saving practices and techniques. It is a pleasure to serve as your fire chief and lead a disciplined and well-trained group of men and women.”
Fires
Fires within the city limits increased significantly from two to eight in 2019.
None were suspicious and most were found to be caused by either electrical issues or improperly disposed cigarettes.
In one day there were two fires in commercial buildings and both were able to continue operations after the fire.
The number of fires in the district increased from two to four with one suspected arson.
Frankenberg added there is a continued need for emphasis on fire prevention, fire safety education and fire code enforcement.
Busy Times
The busiest day of the week was Monday, closely followed by Friday, with about 3 percent more calls on these days than on other days.
More than 67 percent of all responses have a unit on the scene within five minutes, including on the quiet responses (lowered emergency status).
Requests for service are most frequent between the 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. time period.
The busiest hour of the day was from 5 to 6 p.m. and the slowest period was between 2 and 4 a.m.
Personnel
An average of 11 volunteer firefighters respond per call, the equivalent of a two-engine company response. This equates to a $2 to $3 million savings per year to local taxpayers, Frankenberg said.
The number of local volunteer firefighters is increasing, contrary to the nationwide trend of declining numbers.
There are currently 77 active firefighters with additional applications pending.
“The Washington area is very fortunate to have a dedicated group of men and women who serve,” Frankenberg said. “The businesses that allow firefighters to leave work to answer calls for service are paramount to the daytime call response.”
Projects
The Washington Volunteer Fire Company membership finished a number of projects in 2019 with two major capital projects being completed.
A new heavy rescue truck was placed into service. The crew worked through a number of challenges, including utilizing the previous unit for five months while repairs were made on the new truck.
The apparatus was officially placed in service Dec. 5, 2019. The Washington Community Fire Protection District requested and received a grant for new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant program. This was a savings to the taxpayers of more than $300,000.
The new SCBA replaced the 15-year-old units that were also purchased on a grant in 2005.
The equipment was specified, ordered and received prior to the end of the year and placed in service early 2020.
The Washington Community Fire Protection District received a new fire engine in November 2019.
The crew diligently evaluated the truck and found areas of concern and the truck was returned to the vendor for repair. The crew has ordered and accounted for new equipment and is waiting on the arrival of the new apparatus.
The fire department is working with the police department, communications and emergency management for the replacement of the radio system. This is an ongoing project with the other departments. The portable radios are in a beta test with fire officers utilizing them in the field.
Training
Members participated in just over 5,150 hours of documented firefighting, driving and hazardous materials training.
Ten personnel achieved a Firefighter State Level 1 certification and eight personnel achieved a State Level 2 certification.
Members also completed 9,800 hours of fire responses and nontraining activities in 2019.
Education/Inspection
Fire company personnel provided numerous fire safety talks, station tours and visits.
An open house of the fire department headquarters was held during Fire Prevention Week, which will become an annual event.
Members continue to actively participate with plan reviews and inspections of new developments to assist with street access, fire lanes, fire sprinklers and fire alarm systems.
Members traveled to memorial services in Kingdom City at the FFAM State Firefighters Memorial and participated in the National Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md. at the National Fire Academy.