As this weekend’s flood waters continue to recede from their crest of 24.57, Washington officials are describing the first flood of the year as having minor to no impact in the city.
“Fortunately, since the big flood of 1993 the city has taken some steps to mitigate a whole bunch of problem areas,” said Mark Skornia, the city’s emergency management director.
The flood anticipated to rank as the 30th worst flood in the city’s history never materialized over the weekend. Forecasters were initially projecting the flood waters would reach heights of 28.5 feet. Instead, waters crested at 24.57 feet.
Flood stage in Washington is 21 feet.
“Probably the biggest inconvenience that we had from the flooding is that water was over the road at the Washington Sand Co., but that is it,” Skornia said.
While this weekend’s flood was the first, it might not be the last of the year, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service’s Spring Flood Outlook, which includes the Missouri River from Jefferson City to its confluence with the Mississippi River in St. Louis, is showing minor flooding is likely along the Missouri River and a near-normal flood risk for most local streams.
The report shows a 69 percent likelihood that the city will see more minor flooding.
There is a 13 to 14 percent chance the city will experience moderate flooding, defined as water levels exceeding 28 feet. The risk of major flooding is even lower, a 10 percent chance, according to the weather service.
“This is probably the best spring flood outlook that we have had in years,” Skornia said.