The Meadowlake Farm subdivision could soon join the city limits of Washington.
The subdivision, located off Pottery Road, is just outside the boundaries of the city. In years past, the city has expressed interest about in annexing the property.
In 2014, voters denied a request to have the subdivision annexed into the city.
Tuesday night the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC that would pave the way for Meadowlake to become part of the city. The council unanimously approved the deal.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the agreement is related to extending sewer service to the neighborhood. The agreements with the three property owners will clear a path for city service to make its way to Meadowlake.
Lamb said the agreement is several years in the making. As part of the deal, he said it is expected that the Meadowlake homeowners association will apply for voluntary annexation next month.
“As soon as they submit that, we would move forward with the contract to extend the sewer line,” he said.
Public Works Director John Nilges said Meadowlake’s current septic system needs to be taken offline. In order to do that, it needs a new system to hook into.
Nilges said the sewer line would be extended west from the Autumn Leaf subdivision to Meadowlake. Nilges said another connection point would be added to the northwest to plan for future development.
“Rather than buying easements, we decided to pay for pipe for two connections,” he said.
If the annexation is approved, Nilges said the deal requires the city to have the project done in 90 days.
“We are working diligently on that,” he said. “We are prepared to move as fast as we can.”
Nilges called the potential project a “joint effort” between the city and the property owners.
The city has not contracted out anything yet, but is simply getting prepared. Nilges said if the annexation doesn’t go through, the deal is dead.
“It’s contingent on annexation,” he said.
The Meadowlake homeowners would pay for the cost of closing their current system.
The city also has the water rights to the subdivision. After annexation was voted down in 2014, then City Administrator Jim Briggs said the city should look into what it would take to run water and sewer lines out to the area.
Lamb said this project is just for the sewer lines. He said water lines could be added in the future.