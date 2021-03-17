A Lime Scooters representative said the company is not discouraged by the Washington City Council’s decision Monday night to table a vote on approving an exclusive contract with the electric scooter company, which would bring scooters to downtown.
“I am confident that we will figure out the issues brought up tonight and move forward,” said Lime Scooters Senior Operations Manager Allison Forms, who attended the meeting.
The vote to table the contract for one month was 5-4 after Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy cast the tie-breaking vote. Voting against tabling the proposal were Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup, Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch and Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke.
The four council members who opposed the measure vocalized their opposition to bringing the scooters to Washington.
“I think the city of Washington has enough liability right now without throwing this on top of it,” Sullentrup said. He added that he believed people can “get around downtown just fine without using a scooter.”
City attorney Mark Piontek said the proposal had been vetted, and adjustments had been made upon the advice of the city’s insurance agent.
“We’ve done as much as we can do to protect the city,” Piontek said. He said the city’s risk of being held liable in any civil court proceeding was comparable to a bicyclist who is hurt while riding a bicycle on a city-owned trail or street.
Hidritch and Obermark said their experience working in and around downtown St. Louis where the e-scooters are widespread has not been positive.
“They are all over. (Riders) leave them everywhere. They look like trash on the side of the street,” Hidritch said. “This is just an accident waiting to happen.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet, who serves on the city’s tourism commission, said the scooters provide the city an opportunity to bring a form of public transportation to the community, a goal long sought by city leaders but deemed not financially feasible.
“We’ve talked about the need for additional transportation options for years,” Pettet said. She said comparing Washington to St. Louis or St. Charles is not a fair comparison due to the number of scooters in those communities and population differences.
According to city of St. Louis, there are more than 5,000 scooters in the city with both Lime and Bird, a similar company, being licensed to operate there. Lime is proposing 60 scooters in Washington.
The scooters would be limited to particular areas within Washington, including the riverfront trail, downtown and nearby city parks. If the scooters travel outside of the zone, Forms said the company will have the scooters programmed, so they power off and safely slow to a stop. The rider will have to manually walk the scooter back into the zone before they will power back on.
“We can create slow zones so that if you know you don’t want the scooters driving 15 miles per hour in a particular area that the max it can go is 10 miles per hour,” Forms said. She said the city of St. Louis has imposed speed restrictions in several pedestrian-friendly areas, including Forest Park.
Hidritch said he remained unconvinced. “I just don’t think these are suitable to Washington.”
Even some members of the council who voted in favor of the scooter contract being tabled said they did so because they have unanswered questions.
Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels said he would like to see a map of areas in Washington that would be zoned for scooters and which would be restricted. Pettet was asked for more information about ridership in similarly sized communities and data about any traffic crashes involving a Lime Scooter.
“The concerns brought up tonight are things we typically hear whenever we come to a new community,” Forms said. “We hope we can work toward these things.”
The city council referred the matter back to the city’s Traffic Commission, which is scheduled to meet Friday, April 2.
Forms said she plans to attend the Traffic Commission meeting to address any other concerns that city leaders might have.
Lime Scooters, one of the nation’s largest e-scooter rental companies, approached the city earlier this year about launching a pilot program for smaller communities. Lime Scooters are typically found in larger metropolitan communities, including St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere.
The company originally proposed giving the city a six-month trial period with 75 scooters, but the city negotiated the number of scooters down to 60, according to officials.
The city could cancel the contract at any time during the trial period.
Forms said if the city canceled the contract, the scooters would be removed from the city within one to two days.
She said, “We really think Washington is the perfect spot for scooters.”