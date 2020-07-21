Tri-County YMCA of Ozarks is holding its 26th annual “Three Rivers Run” with a stop at Washington’s Rennick Riverfront Park Wednesday, July 22.
The event is a jet ski run that raises money for the Tri-County YMCA of the Ozarks Scholarship Program, according to Tri-County YMCA of the Ozarks Event and Program Director Kimberly Sovick.
Sovick said this year’s event will start at the Mari-Osa Delta and will take jet ski riders roughly six hours.
Julie and John Figura of Firstmate Controls Inc., Labadie, will be participating in the event. Firstmate Controls Inc., which makes blower box systems that help boaters get boats on and off the lift. The company has sponsored the event in the past but the Figuras have not been able to participate. “This is something we have wanted to do the last couple of years and we are excited to participate.”
Figura said she expects riders to be at Washington’s riverfront around noon.
“This is a great way for jet ski riders coming from all over the country to see our beautiful new bridge and Washington riverfront.”