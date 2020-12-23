An accident at the intersection of Northern Sky Drive and Highway KK in Washington has resulted in the temporary closure of Highway KK.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 3:10 pm
An accident at the intersection of Northern Sky Drive and Highway KK in Washington has resulted in the temporary closure of Highway KK.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.