Public Works Director John Nilges said the east portion of the riverfront trail is making good progress and should be open to the public this fall.
“We hope to have all the base rock for the trail and the trees trimmed this week,” Nilges said. “The next construction milestone is to get the paving scheduled with the paving contractor.”
The Washington City Council approved the contract with N.B. West Contracting Co. for the bid of $191,060 at its meeting earlier this month.
Nilges said there is no date set for when the paving will begin.
“I am hopeful it will be in mid- to late September,” he said, if not sooner.