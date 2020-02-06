The eastern end of the Rotary Riverfront Trail is going to get a makeover.
On Monday night, the city council approved a deal with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that will pave the way for trail renovations.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the city has been talking with MoDOT and Alberici Constructors about wrapping up the Highway 47 bridge project. One of the items up for discussion was the riverfront trail.
The city granted a lease so the trail could be used for the construction project. The trail was used to haul materials in and out and also for storage.
A portion of the trail is still being used as Alberici finishes out the project. Once every rock is removed, Alberici is supposed to return the trail to its previous state.
But Nilges said the previous state is actually a 20-year-old trail. He said at 20 years, it would likely be more than halfway through its life cycle.
Any work Alberici did on the trail likely would be patchwork, he said. That idea didn’t sit well with the city.
The city proposed an alternative. The city said instead of Alberici doing the work, the money it was going to spend making repairs could be given to the city.
Nilges said that money, combined with money the city received from the state for leasing the trail, would pay for basically an entirely new trail.
Nilges said the city received $137,000 from MoDOT for the lease agreement. Under the agreement approved Monday, the city will get an additional $119,500.
Nilges said the $256,500 is right in line with cost estimates to renovate the whole trail.
“We would essentially make everything brand new,” Nilges said.
An overlay would start at the waterworks building and run the length of the trail. Under the original agreement with Alberici, only half the trail would get repaired.
The first portion of the trail, from the waterworks building to the bridge likely would just get an overlay since it wasn’t used during the construction project. Nilges said it’s old and doesn’t need as much work.
The other end, however, likely will require more work. Nilges said the city would like to use the rock leftover from the construction project to build up the trail.
The goal is to build up the trail with enough rock to counter floodwaters. Nilges said flooding had created a “bowl” effect where the trail is now lower then the land on either side.
It’s possible the trail would have more rock under it than most city streets.
Councilman Mark Wessels said he feels the deal is a good one for the city.
Nilges said having the money secured is half the battle. The other half is out of the city’s control.
Before any work can start, the Missouri River needs to cooperate. The river needs to stay below flood stage so Alberici crews can finish deconstructing the construction site.
Nilges said the spring is expected to be similar to last year, meaning the river should be up and work could be limited.
When it does have a window, Nilges said Alberici crews are working to make the most of it. Larger trucks are being brought in to speed up the hauling process, he said.
The city gets to keep the rock hauled from the site. Nilges said it’s being stored near the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city is trying to figure out what to do with the rocks. Nilges said the city may get a rock crusher to create its own material for various uses. He said it’s possible it could be cheaper than buying rock from a quarry.